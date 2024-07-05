AQUACULTURE: 7 young students develop a territorial plan specific to Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Under the leadership of 1st VP Alain Richardson, and led by Elie Touzé in charge of green growth and the blue economy, the Community requested seven engineering students from the École Supérieure d'Agro-veloppement International (ISTOM) in Angers to develop a territorial aquaculture development plan (STDA).

This plan aims to structure the sector to promote self-sufficiency, optimize seafood products and create jobs in the sector. The six-month preliminary study, begun in April by the seven students met at the agricultural fair, led them to meet with professionals in the sector (fishermen, Nature Reserve, Conservatoire du Littoral, Establishment of Water and Sanitation, port) in order to better understand the respective needs. They also consulted restaurateurs and local food distribution channels. The students' work, expected in mid-July, will be used to develop aquaculture in co-construction with fishermen and local maritime stakeholders in order to identify suitable areas and the type of farming and endemic species that would have an impact in Saint-Martin. Once validated by the institutions, the final report will be submitted to a public consultation to allow users to express themselves on this territorial aquaculture project. The Community thanked the students, and their project managers, for their investment, essential to validate their year of study. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aquaculture-7-jeunes-etudiants-elaborent-un-schema-territorial-propre-a-saint-martin/