Aquatic walk: International Women’s Rights Day with the Association “Je Longe la Côte aux Antilles” on Wednesday March 8 | FAXINFO

The association “Je Longe la Côte aux Antilles” (JLCA) has a majority of women among its members. What could be more normal than to celebrate International Women's Day with dignity and to share it with as many people as possible. JLCA invites women working in associations to a free Longe Côte session on Wednesday 8 March.

Because throughout the year these women give without counting their time, on a voluntary basis, to animate sports clubs, help the poorest, or even help families or be alongside the youngest, JLCA wishes their pay homage by offering them a moment just for them.

The Longe Côte or athletic water walk is a discipline in its own right, which combines all the benefits of a sporting activity at sea. Relaxing effect guaranteed!

No age limit (from 18 years old), no required level or particular physical condition… no discrimination!

This free introduction to Longe Côte will take place on Wednesday March 8 from 17 p.m. to 18 p.m. on Friar's Bay beach.

At the end of the session, the participants will be able to take advantage of a convivial moment of relaxation to discuss and reflect.ir on what has been done and remains to be done on the question of the place of women in society.

Limited number of places and compulsory registration before Tuesday March 7 by WhatsApp on 06 90 56 74 75.

