ARCHEOLOGY / European Archeology Days: the public was able to discover or rediscover the distant past of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin, under the aegis of the territorial councilor, Valérie Damaseau, president of the Culture commission, celebrated the European days of archeology last weekend.

Saturday evening, Christophe Henocq led a conference at the CCISM on archeology in the Antilles with his counterparts from Inrap, Nathalie Serrand and Martijn Van Den Bel and Jay Haviser Jr, director of the archaeological center of Sint Maarten.

In the morning, discovery tours of an archaeological site and the Roche Gravée de Moho were organized near the Quartier d'Orléans.

Friday, the students of CM1 and CM2 of the Aline Hanson school also benefited from this phase of discovery thanks to the explanations of the archaeologist, Christophe Henocq.

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin wished to participate in this European initiative, in order to allow the public to discover or rediscover the distant past of Saint-Martin, through the history of archeology.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/archeologie-journees-europeennes-de-larcheologie-le-public-a-pu-decouvrir-ou-redecouvrir-le-lointain-passe-de-saint-martin/