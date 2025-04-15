ARMY / Caribbean Urban Warrior: military cooperation between the Antilles and the United States | FAXINFO

For three weeks, the marines of the Marine Squadron Carib (MSC) from Aruba, the Saint-Martin detachment and the nautical groups from Aruba and Curaçao participated in a intensive training alongside their American counterparts on the basis of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

This exercise, called 'Caribbean Urban Warrior', is part of a long-standing binational cooperation between Caribbean forces and the United States Marine Corps.

The main objective of this training was to improve military operations in urban environmentsThe marines were notably trained in immersion in exercise villages, on specialized modules such as the Infantry Immersion Trainer, or even during amphibious maneuvers complex. In parallel, cross training were carried out in the fields of transmission, precision shooting, combat engineering and first aid in war situations.

This collaboration allows Caribbean navies to train at a level that is difficult to achieve in local facilities. At the end of the exercise, the Commander of the Caribbean Navy, the Commander Walter Hansen, met with U.S. Lieutenant General Calvert L. Worth, reaffirming the importance of this partnership for regional security. Through operations like 'Caribbean Urban Warrior', the Caribbean forces are strengthening their preparation and their capacity to effectively defend the territories of the Kingdom in the Caribbean zone.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/armee-caribbean-urban-warrior-cooperation-militaire-entre-les-antilles-et-les-etats-unis/