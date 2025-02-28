ARMY / Mission BUBO 25: Immersion on board the A400M | FAXINFO

After a phase in Guyana to secure the launch of the CSO3 military satellite by Ariane 6, Air and Space Force, conducted training in Martinique, Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin as part of the BUBO 25 mission from February 25 to 27.

This major operation marked the first deployment of Flurry in the Antilles and mobilized several aircraft, including an A400M and an A330 MRTT Phénix. In parallel with the air exercises, the operation made it possible to test the rapid projection capabilities of French forces, in particular for surveillance missions, the fight against drug trafficking and aid to populations.

In the cockpit of a military aircraft

Last Wednesday, an assault landing exercise took place at Grand-Case airport, mobilizing a Airbus A400M Atlas, thirty soldiers of the 33rd Marine Infantry Regiment (RIMa) and a Jeep P4 of the army. The device, capable of transporting up to 37 tonnes of freight over 4500 km, simulated an arrival in an unsecured area, requiring rapid intervention by troops to secure the runway. Several maneuvers were successfully carried out, demonstrating the rapid and effective intervention of the French army.

The captain and his 5 crew members presented the capabilities of this Airbus based in Orléans, of which the French army has 25, in particular its modular hold for transporting troops and equipment, as well as its key role in humanitarian and military missions. On board the A400M, the local press as well as some representatives of the prefecture and the gendarmerie were able to enjoy an immersive experience by participating in a military flight and the different stages of the operation. This joint exercise illustrated the importance of the armed forces in protecting and assisting populations in the event of a crisis. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/armee-mission-bubo-25-en-immersion-a-bord-de-la400m/