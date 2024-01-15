Art and culture in the spotlight in Sint Maarten schools | FAXINFO

The National Institute of Arts, Milton Peters School and Sundial School have formed a unique alliance to educate students on the Dutch side about the period of slavery, emancipation and cultural heritage through through dance and the manufacture of ceramic objects.

This school year, PBL and PKL second vocational students will receive various forms of inspiration on this subject in addition to their regular social studies lessons, such as a conference given by SIMARC on the use of charcoal pots and dance classes at the National Institute of Arts (NIA) to learn the Ponum Dance (traditional dance of Sint Maarten to celebrate the abolition of slavery, editor's note) and various ways of expressing joy and freedom through movement.

After learning basic clay and ceramic techniques from art teachers at St. Maarten Archaeological Center SIMARC, students will give form to their interpretation of emancipation and liberation in the making of numerous objects ceramic. Some will choose to recreate traditional charcoal pots and figurines of Ponum dancers, while others will make more abstract objects. The general public will be able to admire their creations during an exhibition at the National Institute of Arts in June 2024, until Emancipation Day organized each year on the Dutch side on the 1st. July. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/lart-et-la-culture-a-lhonneur-dans-les-ecoles-de-sint-maarten/