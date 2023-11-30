Art For Science: Second charity dinner at Samanna this Friday | FAXINFO

The association which works to raise awareness among young people and adults of the benefits of art on the brain is launching the second edition of the Art For Science charity dinner in partnership with Samanna from the Belmond group this Friday, December 1 at the Oursin restaurant.

On the program for this gourmet and educational evening which will begin at 18:30 p.m., the highlighting of the first field returns from the Art For Science Kids & Youth program recently launched in the Saint-Martin region, a delicious menu signed by the two-star chef Marcel Ravin and the presentation of different exceptional works of art, specially created under the theme of cerebral plasticity and uniqueness by Saint-Martin artists. They will be present during the event to tell their story and their creative process to participants and generous donors. These unique works will all be available for purchase during the evening in order to represent creativity and commitment through the mission of Art For Science which aims to support the youth of Saint-Martin through art. All artistic works acquired during the charity dinner will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a note from the creative artist. Supporting Art For Science helps to defend and tell the story of the powers of everyone's brain, reveal that art is a source of brain stimulation, and finally, help researchers who fight against brain tumors in adults and children. _VX

Info: https://www.artforscience.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/art-for-science-second-diner-de-charite-a-la-samanna-ce-vendredi/