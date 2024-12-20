ART – HEALTH / Inauguration of the Living Museum: Art in the service of recovery | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, Saint-Martin inaugurated the 42nd Living Museum worldwide and the first in France. This innovative place is dedicated to artistic expression as a tool for resilience and recovery. Mélanie Dal Gobbo, president of Art for Science, the association leading the project, presented the museum's mission: to enable individuals to overcome their difficulties through art.

Inspired by American and Swiss models, this museum offers a neutral space where everyone can create, exhibit and regain confidence. The ceremony brought together many actors, including prestigious patrons, such as Mitra Reyhani, director of the Living Museum in New York, and Rose Ehemann, president of the Geneva museum, speaking via videoconference. Local personalities, such as Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3nd Vice-President of the Collectivité, and Vincent Berton, Deputy Prefect and early supporter, stressed the importance of the museum for Saint-Martin: "I will never resign myself to seeing our young people fail or be frustrated. This place is an ambitious response to support them," declared the State representative. The living museum will host a variety of activities: painting, sculpture, music, theater, and discussion groups, open to associations and the general public. In 1, a test year will allow the offer to be adapted to meet the needs of residents, making the Living Museum a beacon of hope and creativity for the territory._VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/art-sante-inauguration-du-living-museum-lart-au-service-du-retablissement/