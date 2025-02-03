Art in the Park: February’s unmissable event | FAXINFO

For a quarter of a century, Art in the Park has been celebrating local crafts every second Sunday in February. For this 25th edition, the day dedicated to creativity and craftsmanship will be held on Sunday, February 9, from 10 a.m. to 16 p.m., at Emilio Wilson Park, a historic and cultural center located on LB Scott Road in St Peters in the Dutch part.

Visitors will have the opportunity to discover a wide variety of creations: paintings, sculptures, jewelry, ready-to-wear and even natural soaps.

Each piece on display is handmade and locally made, thus perpetuating the tradition of this event.

A space dedicated to children will also be set up, with games and workshops to awaken their artistic side.

And for gourmets, local specialties will be offered on site, allowing you to savor the culture of the region in a friendly and musical atmosphere.

The $1 entry or parking fee supports the maintenance and development of Emilio Wilson Park, ensuring the preservation of this natural setting.

Between art, crafts and gastronomy, this event is ideal for lovers of culture and nature. A great opportunity to share a unique moment while supporting local talents. _VX

Info: 721-544-3672 721-526-1933

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/art-in-the-park-levenement-incontournable-de-fevrier/