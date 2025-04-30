ART / SIP & TCH’ART: A first for artist Jérôme Sainte-Luce | FAXINFO

On Saturday, April 26, around twenty people gathered around the painter, Jérôme Sainte-Luce, as part of the 6th edition of SIP & TCH'ART.

Inaugurated in September 2023, the artist-dedicated space The Art Kclob (TAK), located in Concordia, has opened its doors to the curious and enlightened painting enthusiasts.

Around twenty pictorial works were selected to present the work of Jérôme Sainte-Luce, a Guadeloupean painter, who came to Saint-Martin for the occasion.

In a spirit of conviviality and sharing, the TAK had prepared refreshments for its visitors who came to discover paintings inspired by archaeology, and more specifically by Native American graphics.

Over the hours, the exhibition attracted more than twenty people who took the time to contemplate the works of Jérôme Sainte-Luce.

For the painter, these moments of encounter are essential to remind us that art, which brings social connections, is not intended to exclude but rather to bring people together: “I see a lot of people who hesitate to enter an art gallery or to attend a private viewing.

The fear of not being in the right place or not having the codes dissuades them.

But it's mostly about discovering and discussing, together, what a work evokes in us. Whether we like it or not. Moreover, by exchanging ideas, it allows us to see the works from a different perspective, and that's very enriching,” says the visual artist.

Florence Poirier-Nkpa, artist and founder of the HeadMade Factory Collective in 2010, is already preparing the next TAK event around engravings, for the end of May.

Find the portrait of the artist Jérôme Sainte-Luce in a future edition.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/art-sip-tchart-une-premiere-pour-lartiste-jerome-sainte-luce/