ARTISTS’ CORNER: Opening of the exhibition by the artist Manaïs on March 27 in the COM hall | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin and its Cultural Action Department present the 2nd edition of the cultural event “Le Coin des artistes”, from Monday March 25 to Friday April 19, in the hall of the Community. This new edition will be an opportunity to highlight the creations of the visual artist Manaïs, on the theme of women.

The Artists' Corner is a very popular meeting place for art and culture lovers in the sense that it puts the spotlight on professional or amateur artists from Saint-Martin and their creations.

The Community has therefore decided to relaunch these monthly exhibitions offering a space for expression in the community hall.

As part of this edition from March 25 to April 19, the Community has decided to put women in the spotlight. This favorite theme being that of the visual artist “Manaïs”, it was quite naturally chosen for this exhibition.

Around forty drawings and paintings will be exhibited for a month in the hall of the Community. The opening will be held on Wednesday March 27 at 17 p.m., in the Community hall, in the presence of the artist.

Come meet the artist and discover his works!

For any information, please contact: The Arts and Performing Arts Department on 0590 87 50 04 Ext. 1343.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/coin-des-artistes-vernissage-de-lexposition-de-lartiste-manais-le-27-mars-dans-le-hall-de-la-com/