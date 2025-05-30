“As the former Minister of ECYS who granted permission for CBA to carry out its original mandate, I am fully aware of the founders’ intentions, which coincided with my vision of an ideal inclusive education for children of St. Maarten, affording them the opportunity to learn the needed academics (over a 6 year period matching our compulsory education laws) while being able to learn, study and grow in their talent in the arts and/or other areas,” Jacobs said.

“I aim to ensure that we have the right team at CBA, well-equipped, qualified and motivated teachers, staff and external professionals with aligned priorities, ensuring updated teaching and learning methods, disciplinary measures that fit 20th century learners, improved internal and external communication and clear lines of authority and responsibility, financial management and accountability at all levels. This will create the environment for the arts education curriculum and needed extra-curricular activities in the arts to be properly organized and funded, affording our students the opportunity to get the needed exposure and time in training/practical experience to grow and qualify for opportunities to further their dream locally, regionally and internationally.”

“We must build a structure where no child is left behind due to economic circumstances.”

Responding to long-standing critiques that the school has not delivered on its title as a performing arts institution, Jacobs provided a clear and detailed plan for transformation. “CBA currently offers a wide range of performing and creative art subjects (Music, Theater Arts (Dance & Drama), Visual Arts), in which students are able to take the necessary classes and participate in CSEC exams in these areas besides the academic subjects. It is my goal to assess how we can improve on teaching and learning of these subject, through lobbying with Government, NGOs, other funding agencies, and the business community for increased subsidy/funding to establish the needed SLAs with professionals in the particular genres to extend the learning of the arts and the business behind the arts beyond the classroom.”

“My vision includes having a fully operational Performing Arts curriculum which will also offer workshops, tutorials, coaching and extra classes to students showing promise, motivation and commitment to put in the work to attain the highest possible levels in their chosen artform on the island. Additionally, performances will be standard at the end of each term, along with recitals and demonstrations throughout the school year, ensuring CBA students’ are strong participants in Cultural/Heritage and other events where the arts are part of the celebrations/commemorations/events.”

“This will require further discussions with the Minister of ECYS and the relevant stakeholders to address the contact hours for regular classes, and the extra hours for after school art programs to enhance students’ exposure to the arts and even sports of their choice. SLAs with professional studios and organizations, as well as scholarships facilitated by the school and community will be needed to ensure no child is left behind due to economic circumstances.”

“Structural collaboration with Bowie State University will also enhance opportunities for growth of our students and staff, and be a motivating factor for excellence for our students to be able to achieve their dreams should they wish to pursue the arts into adulthood.”

She did not shy away from tackling the school’s reputation head-on, especially the public perception that CBA caters primarily to academically struggling students. “Reports island-wide and worldwide have shown a decline, and many factors play a role. In our case, at CBA I will continue to strive for excellence in our students, acknowledging that our system as it exists is perceived as flawed and is based on archaic systems of elimination which from the onset CBA strives to eradicate.

“I believe wholeheartedly that every child can learn, and should be given the opportunity to do so.”

Determining the capabilities and future of a student at age 11/12 based on an elementary education system that is also not functioning as envisioned and is currently being revised, is not fair to any student.”

“I believe wholeheartedly that every child can learn, and should be given the opportunity to do so. As a performing arts school, we will cater primarily to artistically talented students, and will work to bring them to the required levels, if they do not meet benchmarks, whereby they can move forward with a quality high school diploma, with the option to follow tertiary education in the arts or academics and to be well equipped to do so after 5/6 years of secondary school.”

“What policy makers and those in authority must ask themselves is, ‘Why do children, who are pigeonholed and classified at 12 as “non-academic” are put through 4 years of secondary education, and sometimes not able to transfer to an academic school, subsequently enroll in a GED program and pass in a year (and sometimes less).'”

“After which they are eligible to follow tertiary education both at USM and abroad? Is this not a strong indication of failure of the system? AS the number of students experiencing failure at secondary school grows, we must properly address the “WHY”. Why shouldn’t students get the option to simply continue to be educated for 1 or 2 more years as needed to acquire the necessary lessons to qualify for our own St. Maarten Secondary School Diploma. We must set the benchmarks and work to make it possible. In an inclusive world, all students should be able to be educated together.”

“CBA has been successful with this in the past, and we will be again, and hopefully others will see the merit of working towards success instead of the model of education intent on separating and segregating different types of learners, breaking the spirit and confidence of those who do not appear to be academically inclined at the end of grade 6. The world is moving towards inclusive education. It is time all our schools start to do so, not just CBA. I believe collaboration between school boards and more integration only benefits students.”

On the matter of financial irregularities, Jacobs emphasized the need for structure and transparency. “The board has already started the process to increase financial accountability. I will support them in that regard, ensuring that our day to day, monthly and yearly financials (income & expenditures) are timely reported on. Structure, protocols and policies will be communicated internally and strictly maintained. Open communication with the MinECYS and the public will be cultivated to ensure accountability for public funds, donations and grants be properly recorded and accounted for. Principles of Good governance, Financial Accountability and Integrity will be promoted through all levels of the organization.”

Jacobs also confirmed that planning for a new CBA campus is underway. “I am, together with the Board, Building Committee and stakeholders looking at all options to be able to find a suitable location for CBA. It is my priority and that of the board, staff and students to finally be able to function in a location that is conducive for teaching & learning and minimizes the need to bus students to receive the very classes that classify us as a performing arts school. I am charged to lead in this area, and based on past discussions in government, I will meet with Ministers of ECYS and VROMI to assess what is possible in the short, medium and long term, collaborate with our partners and the community to find the best possible solution in this regard.”

“I challenge the village to heed the call and invest in this vision when we come calling.”

Jacobs described “educational excellence” as a multifaceted goal. “Educational Excellence in a performing arts schools looks like happy students, learning the basics of high school education, while exploring and growing daily in their talent, exploring the arts, language, science, math, technology, social sciences, culture and the environment and seeing no limits to what they can achieve. It will show how the promotion of the arts actually improves performance in language, math and science as they are all intrinsically linked.”

“It will look like academic success, regular artistic exhibitions, recognition in the community for their strengths and further growth in entrepreneurship within the orange economy. It will look like opportunities to represent St. Maarten abroad, participating in workshops, performances, competitions based on the talent and preparation received as a result of their time at CBA. The number of students who move on to tertiary performing arts institutions will increase yearly. Students from other schools will see the merit and more schools on St. Maarten will diversify their programs and/or collaborate with CBA to offer their students similar experiences.”

On the topic of cultural identity, Jacobs noted: “It is my intention to ensure that CBAs activity calendar is synced with our Cultural/Heritage celebrations throughout the calendar year. I foresee CBAs students participating and excelling in the various art forms in our Emancipation Day, Flag Day, Constitution Day, St. Martin Day, Christmas, Easter and Carnival celebrations among others. As the current winners in 2025, despite all the negativity that has plagued CBA, of Junior Calypso, and Road March Crowns, as well as Interscholastic Idol, it is also the goal to ensure our continued participation and excellence as a school in every competition that celebrates diverse art forms.”

Regarding staffing and work permit issues, Jacobs acknowledged the challenge and pledged action. “I have been apprised of challenges in this area. It has the attention of the board and interim management, and I will do all I can to assist to facilitate that they are resolved within short. Seeing the challenges faced by all school boards in recruiting teachers in a timely fashion, I will add my requests to those of my colleagues in finding ways to facilitate the process for our teachers to ensure future consistency in instruction.”

Reflecting on her personal journey, Jacobs said, “I believe my journey from childhood to today can serve as inspiration to our students. As a small town Cole Bay girl, attending public schools, embracing education, dance, pageantry and sport as the opportunity to change my social and economic situation, I can use my experiences of hard work, dedication, and community support to show that they can also achieve anything they can conceive and dream, and even what they can’t even imagine. They have more opportunities than I ever did, and I will do all I can with the CBA team of teachers and staff to ensure they make great use of these opportunities, and grow into productive citizens who will share their talents and their contributions to the further development of St. Maarten.”

“If competition between schools does not turn into collaboration, St. Maarten loses.”

​Jacobs also addressed how she plans to balance short-term reforms with long-term transformation. “I believe it is urgently needed to collaborate with like-minded individuals, institutions, foundations and government to come together in a comprehensive education conference aimed at addressing the challenges which still permeate our society and negatively impact education and our youth. We must find ways to make education more flexible, adaptable, and resilient to the many changes from around the world which also impact us. Together as a resilient people we can join forces in education and youth care across ministries and the community to remove the silos that hinder the needed progress.”

“As I said at a meeting of minds in a recently held conference, if the competition between schools does not turn to collaboration, then one or two schools may win, but St. Maarten loses. But if we collaborate, share best practices and strategies, ensuring our education system meets the needs of our 21st century diverse learners at all levels with a focus on leaving no child behind, and helping each child to find their purpose, we will see our children soar. If we can find ways to increase parental involvement, business involvement and better collaboration to address challenges, our children will soar.”

“This conference leading to tangible actions at all levels is urgently needed for all schools to progress. However, for CBA to achieve its long term vision as a flagship institution for arts education in St. Maarten and the region to be a reality, then there must be an appreciation within the community for the arts and the power of art to change lives, and inspire nations. It will require the village coming together. As I embark on this journey I challenge the village to heed the call and see the vision and be willing to invest in it when we come calling.”

Looking ahead, Jacobs offered a vision of what a successful year at CBA would look like under her leadership. “Based on my preliminary assessment, success for CBA one year from now is ensuring committed, qualified and dedicated teachers in all areas (academics and arts) are working together with management, students and parents to help our students achieve their goals and excel. This success will be tangible with improved results at all levels, higher levels of cooperation with the arts community and the business community to enhance students’ experience and opportunity to learn, train & perform. Our students will realize their potential and put their all into this most precious time of their lives, and we will have secured a suitable location for CBA, where students and teachers alike feel comfortable and secure. The public interest has translated into public and private collaboration to make the vision of the founders of the Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts a reality.”

Silveria Jacobs’ appointment marks a return to principled, visionary leadership at CBA, one that combines accountability, equity, inclusivity, and a deep passion for education and culture.

“Our education system must evolve to meet the needs of 21st century diverse learners.”

