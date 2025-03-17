Charting a new course for women in maritime | The People’s Tribune

Being the only woman on St. Maarten with a degree in Port Management, what unique perspective do you feel you bring to the table?

As the only woman in St. Maarten with a degree in Port Management, I bring a distinct combination of expertise, resilience, and a fresh perspective to an industry that has traditionally been male dominated. My presence challenges the norm, standing as a testament to the power of perseverance, education, and breaking through barriers. Achieving this milestone required immense discipline, sacrifice, and resilience. I refused to let any obstacles limit my potential. Instead, I used challenges as fuel to push forward, proving that with the right mindset, support, and dedication, anything is possible.

Were there any key mentors or role models who influenced your career?

Absolutely! I’ve been fortunate to have incredible mentors who played a pivotal role in shaping my career. What’s interesting, though, is that in this male dominated industry, all my mentors were men. It’s a poetic reminder that while the maritime world has long been seen as a field dominated by men, there are those who recognize talent, determination, and the value of diversity in leadership.

Each mentor played a unique and vital role in my journey. Keith Franca taught me the importance of precision, strategy, and, notably, the value of strong writing skills, he always had a red pen in hand to ensure clarity and professionalism in every document. Theo Heyliger instilled in me the art of vision and leadership, principles I admired from a young age. Patrick Healy emphasized resilience in an ever-evolving industry, while also giving me the space to grow, lead, and make critical decisions at an early stage in my career. Mark Mingo demonstrated the power of innovation and execution, and, perhaps most importantly, taught me that excuses were for the weak, when approaching his desk, it was essential to bring solutions, not just complaints.

Richard van der Mark taught me the value of staying calm in any situation. His wisdom and guidance have shown me that a composed approach can lead to better decision-making, even in the most stressful times. Richard’s ability to remain level-headed and thoughtful, no matter the challenges, has been truly inspiring. He consistently emphasizes the importance of perspective, patience, and clear thinking, helping me navigate through difficult moments with confidence. Each of these mentors has left a lasting imprint, shaping me into the professional I am today.

Can you describe your journey to becoming the Manager of Terminal Operations?

My journey began in the Netherlands when I made the difficult decision to not continue my studies in International Business. I realized that my true passion lay elsewhere, and my desire to return home to St. Maarten led me to explore opportunities in hospitality. After visiting numerous tourism and hospitality schools, one institution stood out, which was the Scheepvaart College in Rotterdam. It was there that my journey into the maritime industry truly began.

Later, I transferred to the Caribbean Maritime University, a decision influenced by Michael Granger, who recognized my passion for an industry I was just beginning to understand. There is a well-known saying: “It takes a village to raise a child.” I believe it also takes a village of strong supporters and mentors to develop great leaders. With the right guidance and encouragement, I was able to find my footing in a field that was both challenging and rewarding.

After graduating, I was lucky enough to be hired two weeks after. And you could say that the real challenge started then. I joined the Clearance Department as a Billing Clerk, I moved into the position as Assistant Terminal Operations. In this role, I was busy with daily tasks, overseeing cargo operations, and ensuring everything ran smoothly. From managing schedules to coordinating the movement of goods, it was my first real taste of what it meant to manage large-scale operations.

The journey didn’t stop there, though. Leaving the cargo side of business, I was soon transferred to the Commercial Department as a Marketing & Sales Officer. It was during this time that I gained a deep understanding of the Cruise Business, learning the ins and outs of passenger services and ship arrivals and departures.

Then came the role of Cruise & Yachting Officer, where I was responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of Cruise, Yachting, and Fueling. Every challenge in this position helped me grow further, preparing me for what was to come.

In 2021, everything came full circle when I became the Manager of Terminal Operations. Now, I am managing the best of both worlds, Cruise and Cargo. And to top it off, I became the first female Cargo Manager for Sint Maarten.

Even now, as I sit at the leadership table, I know my journey is far from over. I am still the only woman in a room full of operations managers (Facility, Maritime & Security), reporting directly to the COO. But rather than being intimidated, I see this as an opportunity to inspire others, to show young women that they, too, can rise in industries where they are underrepresented.

What are the core responsibilities of your role as Manager of Terminal Operations at Port St. Maarten?

As the Manager of Terminal Operations at Port St. Maarten, my role is both dynamic and demanding. Every day presents new challenges, and no two days are ever the same, except for the fact that my phone is constantly ringing, my inbox is overflowing, and I’m always on the move. But that’s what makes this job exciting.

At its core, my role revolves around ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of one of the busiest ports in the Caribbean. This includes:

Overseeing Daily Port Operations: I manage, along with my team who coordinate all terminal activities, ensuring that cargo, cruise, and container operations run seamlessly.

Logistics & Efficiency Management: Ports are the heartbeat of global trade, and any delay can have a domino effect. My team and I work closely with shipping agents, stevedores, customs officials, and port staff to ensure that loading, unloading, and storage processes are optimized for maximum efficiency.

Team Leadership & Staff Coordination: I lead a team of dedicated professionals who work around the clock to keep port operations running. My job is to provide guidance, mentorship, and support while ensuring that everyone is aligned with our strategic objectives.

Crisis & Incident Management: In the world of port operations, things don’t always go according to plan. Whether it’s unexpected weather disruptions, equipment malfunctions, or operational conflicts, I have to be ready to troubleshoot and make quick decisions to keep everything on track.

Regulatory Compliance & Safety: Ports operate under strict international regulations, and ensuring compliance with maritime laws, environmental policies, and safety protocols is a key part of my role. Myself, along with my team and the Security Department, ensure that the port adheres to ISPS (International Ship and Port Facility Security) standards, health and safety regulations practices.

Stakeholder & Client Relations: A large part of my role involves engaging with shipping companies, cruise lines, government agencies, and logistics partners. Building and maintaining strong relationships is crucial for ensuring that Port St. Maarten continues to thrive as a regional hub.

While my title is Manager of Terminal Operations, some days it feels like I wear a dozen different hats, problem-solver, negotiator, crisis manager, strategist, and even peacemaker! But despite the challenges, I love what I do. Port St. Maarten plays a vital role in the island’s economy, and knowing that my work directly impacts trade, tourism, and livelihoods gives me an immense sense of purpose.

What leadership qualities do you believe are essential for success in terminal operations?

In terminal operations and the maritime industry, there are many essential leadership qualities for success, especially for women in this field. While many qualities contribute to effective leadership, I’ve chosen my top five:

1. Resilience: The maritime industry is dynamic, and resilience enables leaders to stay focused, adapt, and bounce back from setbacks.

2. Decision-Making Ability: Quick, informed decisions under pressure are key. Effective leaders assess risks, trust their judgment, and make strategic choices.

3. Championing Inclusivity & Diversity Advocacy: Championing inclusivity is key in the maritime industry. It promotes collaboration, breaks down barriers, and creates diverse teams with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

4. Empathy & Emotional Intelligence: Understanding team needs, especially under pressure, builds trust, morale, and cohesion, fostering a supportive work environment.

5. Confidence & Self-Awareness: For women in maritime, believing in one’s abilities and recognizing strengths and weaknesses commands respect and authority.

While other qualities also play a significant role in leadership, these five are foundational in driving innovation, fostering inclusive environments, and ensuring the success of future generations in the industry.

Have you faced challenges as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry?

Absolutely. But despite these challenges, I see them as opportunities for growth. They have shaped me into a stronger leader and given me the ability to inspire other women who aspire to enter this field. The industry is evolving, and while there is still work to be done, every challenge overcome is a step toward greater inclusivity and representation for women in maritime.

In your experience, what are the most rewarding aspects of managing terminal operations, and what are the most challenging?

Managing terminal operations is a complex and dynamic role, but there are many rewarding aspects that make it all worth it.

1. Seeing the Big Picture Come Together

One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is witnessing the seamless coordination of so many moving parts. When you look at the port from a bird’s-eye view, it’s easy to see just how much goes into keeping it running smoothly.

2. Impact on the Local Economy

Port operations are vital to the economy and knowing that the work we do directly impacts not just the business but the livelihood of people in the community is incredibly fulfilling.

3. Problem-Solving and Innovation

Every day in terminal operations brings new challenges, and being able to solve problems, improve processes, and implement innovative solutions is deeply rewarding.

4. Team Development and Leadership

As a manager, one of the most rewarding things is watching your team grow and thrive. Mentoring individuals, seeing them develop new skills, and watching them become leaders themselves is incredibly gratifying.

Most Challenging Aspects of Managing Terminal Operations, while there are many rewarding aspects to this role, there are also significant challenges. These include Navigating Unpredictability, Managing Stakeholder Expectations, Staffing and Training , Safety and Security, Operational Complexity.

Terminal operations are complex, with dozens of vessels coming and going, hundreds of cargo containers being unloaded, and a variety of systems and people to coordinate. Keeping everything running smoothly requires careful planning, attention to detail, and the ability to multitask without losing focus. The complexity can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially when unexpected challenges arise.

In the end, the rewards far outweigh the challenges. Managing terminal operations means dealing with complexity, unpredictability, and high stakes, but it also brings satisfaction of problem-solving, driving economic growth, and making a tangible difference in people’s lives. Every challenge faced is an opportunity to learn, grow, and improve. And that, to me, is what makes this career so incredibly fulfilling.

Walk us through a busy day as Manager of Terminal Operation?

The day begins before the sun rises, with meticulous pre-arrival coordination. As Terminal Operations Manager, my team and I liaise with agents, security personnel, customs officials, and port staff to ensure all preparations are in place for incoming vessels. Advanced planning is critical to accommodate multiple cruise ships and thousands of passengers efficiently. As the ships arrive and passengers disembark, the focus shifts to managing ground transportation logistics. This includes coordinating with taxi services, tour operators, and shuttle providers to ensure a seamless transition for travelers heading out to explore the island.

Throughout the day, vigilance is key. My team and I oversee terminal activities, monitor crowd movement, and address operational challenges as they arise. Whether its resolving passenger inquiries, ensuring baggage is handled swiftly during Home Porting Operations, or dealing with unforeseen delays, adaptability is essential. My role requires making quick, informed decisions that keep everything running like clockwork. Safety remains a top priority, with routine checks ensuring adherence to international maritime standards.

Beyond the cruise terminal, another essential aspect of my role is overseeing cargo operations. The smooth handling of imported and exported goods is vital for the island’s economy. We work closely with shipping agents, customs officials, and dock workers to ensure that freight operations are executed efficiently. None of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of my incredible team. Each team member’s contribution is invaluable, and their commitment is the foundation of our success. They are the unsung heroes behind the success of Port St. Maarten’s operations, ensuring that both cruise and cargo terminals function flawlessly.

If you are at a travel show, how would you describe St. Maarten’s cruise product?

I would highlight its reputation as one of the most sought-after cruise destinations in the Eastern Caribbean. St. Maarten offers an unbeatable mix of world-class port facility, diverse cultural experiences, and breathtaking natural beauty, making it a must visit destination for cruise travelers.

Our port is one of the most modern and efficient in the Eastern region, capable of accommodating the largest cruise ships in the world while also providing seamless access to the island’s top attractions. With its ability to host multiple vessels at once, passengers can disembark into a welcoming and well-organized environment, with easy access to duty-free shopping, waterfront dining, and a wide range of shore excursions.

I’ve attended numerous conferences over the past decade, and I always highlight how unique St. Maarten is due to its dual nationality. But let’s get to the real reason people come back to St. Maarten again and again, the food. If you come to St. Maarten with an appetite, you’re in for a delightful experience. If you leave unsatisfied, well, you must have missed out!

Beyond its incredible food scene, St. Maarten is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure seekers. For those who appreciate history and heritage, St. Maarten also offers fascinating landmarks such as Fort Louis, Fort Amsterdam, and the island’s museums, where visitors can learn about its colonial past, maritime history, and vibrant local traditions.

With its rich culture, stunning landscapes, and mouthwatering cuisine, St. Maarten’s cruise product continues to set the standard for excellence in Caribbean cruise tourism. It’s not just a stop on an itinerary; it’s a feast for the senses that keep visitors coming back year after year. And remember, calories don’t count on vacation, especially in St. Maarten.

What do you believe are the current strengths of St. Maarten’s cruise offerings?

While St. Maarten remains one of the top cruise destinations in the Caribbean, its core offerings have seen little change in recent years. The island continues to thrive on its breathtaking landscapes, world-class port facilities, and welcoming atmosphere, but there is room for innovation to keep pace with evolving traveler expectations.

Port St. Maarten ranks among the Caribbean’s top cruise hubs, accommodating some of the world’s largest ships. With modern infrastructure, efficient passenger processing, and strict safety protocols, the port ensures a seamless experience for thousands of daily visitors. Continuous improvements in facilities and services reinforce St. Maarten’s position as a leader in cruise tourism.

Strategically located within the Caribbean, St. Maarten serves as a key hub for cruise itineraries. Unlike seasonal destinations, its warm tropical climate ensures year-round tourism appeal. The island’s commitment to sustainability and eco-tourism further enhances its long-term attractiveness.

How important has your industry network been to your career?

My industry network has been incredibly important to my career. In the maritime industry, including both the cruise and cargo sectors, relationships and connections often play a key role in opening doors and creating opportunities. Having a strong network has allowed me to gain insight from others with diverse experiences and backgrounds, which has been invaluable in shaping my leadership style and approach. Through my network, I’ve been able to connect with experts in various fields, whether it’s operations, safety, logistics, or hospitality, helping me to stay at the forefront of industry developments.

Moreover, these relationships have been a source of support, encouragement, and inspiration throughout my career. They’ve provided me with opportunities to collaborate on innovative projects, share knowledge, and even open doors to new roles or ventures within the industry.

In an industry as global and interconnected as maritime, fostering a strong and diverse network is essential for growth, success, and continual learning. My network has not only helped me advance but has also given me the ability to contribute to the success and growth of the industry itself by building strong, collaborative relationships with others who share the same passion and drive.

Do you see yourself as a role model for others interested in the cruise industry?

As a woman in a leadership role in the maritime industry, including both the cruise and cargo sectors, I can only hope to inspire others to pursue careers in these fields. In my role, I strive to lead with integrity, encourage innovation, and foster a culture of collaboration.

I want to show that with passion, perseverance, and a commitment to learning, anyone can achieve great things in the maritime industry. By setting an example, I aim to break down barriers, encourage diversity in leadership roles.

What is one professional accomplishment you’re particularly proud of during your time at Port St. Maarten?

One of my proudest achievements during my tenure has been the hiring of a female crane operator. As a passionate advocate for women in maritime, I hope that my leadership not only helps to inspire more women to join the field but also sets a foundation for them to excel. Representation truly matters, and I am committed to creating an environment where women feel empowered to step into roles that were once considered out of their reach.

Equally important is the pride I feel in leading one of the best teams at the port, a team that is incredibly dedicated, hardworking, and constantly driven by excellence.

Looking at your career trajectory and the growth of the port, what do you hope your legacy in this role will be?

Becoming the first female Cargo Manager in St. Maarten is an accomplishment I am proud of. As a strong advocate for mentorship, I’m dedicated to developing future talent. Leadership is about lifting others up, empowering the next generation of professionals to succeed. If that leaves a legacy then great, but for me I aim to be a positive example.

I envision a future where the port actively sponsors students to attend the university, providing them with access to world class education and training. By investing in young talent, we are investing in the long-term growth and sustainability of the maritime industry.

It’s crucial for the future of St. Maarten, and the wider region, to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to lead and innovate in this field. I hope to see more individuals from St. Maarten take advantage of these opportunities and become future leaders who will continue the work we’ve started, ensuring the port’s success for years to come.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://www.thepeoplestribunesxm.com