Asphalt Resurfacing Project 2023-204 Estimated Start Dates for Upcoming Main Roads | Government of Sint Maarten

​January 21st, 2025 — The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and

Infrastructure) is pleased to announce the continuation of the Asphalt Resurfacing Project, aimed at

improving road quality and safety for all commuters. The next phases of the project will address several

critical roadways according to the following estimated schedule with start dates:

• February 2nd 2025: Welfare Road to the Cay Bay Road Intersection

• February 9

th, 2025: Well Road

• February 23rd, 2025: Union Road

• March 9

th, 2025: Airport Road

Each segment of work is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. During this time,

drivers are advised to exercise caution, anticipate possible delays, and adhere to all posted signage and

instructions from road crews.

Detailed information regarding traffic detours and temporary road closures will be provided closer to the

start dates for each phase.

We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to enhance the infrastructure and

ensure safer, smoother travel throughout our community.

For updates and further details, please contact the Infrastructure Department at

publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Asphalt-Resurfacing-Project-2023-204-Estimated-Start-Dates-for–Upcoming-Main-Roads.aspx