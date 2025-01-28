Asphalt Resurfacing Project 2023-204 Estimated Start Dates for Upcoming Main Roads | Government of Sint Maarten

January 21st, 2025 — The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and
Infrastructure) is pleased to announce the continuation of the Asphalt Resurfacing Project, aimed at
improving road quality and safety for all commuters. The next phases of the project will address several
critical roadways according to the following estimated schedule with start dates:
• February 2nd 2025: Welfare Road to the Cay Bay Road Intersection
• February 9
th, 2025: Well Road
• February 23rd, 2025: Union Road
• March 9
th, 2025: Airport Road
Each segment of work is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. During this time,
drivers are advised to exercise caution, anticipate possible delays, and adhere to all posted signage and
instructions from road crews.
Detailed information regarding traffic detours and temporary road closures will be provided closer to the
start dates for each phase.
We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to enhance the infrastructure and
ensure safer, smoother travel throughout our community.
For updates and further details, please contact the Infrastructure Department at
publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292.
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Asphalt-Resurfacing-Project-2023-204-Estimated-Start-Dates-for–Upcoming-Main-Roads.aspx
View comments
Hide comments