Asphalt Resurfacing Project Advances to Walter Nisbeth Road; Nightly Closures Required | Government of Sint Maarten

Progress continues on the Asphalt Resurfacing Project 2023-2024, with work crews now mobilizing onto Walter Nisbeth Road. The latest phase of this infrastructure initiative commenced yesterday April 2nd, 2025 with the milling of the existing asphalt surface, marking the first step towards delivering a renewed roadway.

To ensure the safety of work crews and the public, and to facilitate the efficient execution of the resurfacing work, scheduled nightly road closures are necessary.

Effective tonight April 3rd, 2025 Walter Nisbeth Road will be closed to all vehicular traffic each night for approximately two weeks from 8:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. This nightly closure impacts the segment of Walter Nisbeth Road between the Percy Labega Street intersection and the Tamarind Steeg intersection.

The initial milling process involves the removal of the top layer of the old, worn asphalt. This step is crucial for preparing a proper foundation for the new asphalt layer, ensuring better adhesion and a longer lifespan for the renovated road surface.

Residents and motorists are strongly advised to be aware of these nightly closures and to plan their travel accordingly. Access through the specified section of Walter Nisbeth Road will not be possible during the closure hours (8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.).

Details Detour:

Traveling East (towards Point Blanche/Boardwalk/Emancipation Monument):

· If approaching from Bush Road, instead of turning right onto Walter Nisbeth Road at the main intersection, drivers will need to continue left onto Cannegieter Street.

· Follow Cannegieter Street through Philipsburg. This street runs parallel to Walter Nisbeth Road.

· You can rejoin Walter Nisbeth Road after passing the Tamarind Steeg intersection area or continue towards the Emancipation Monument roundabout depending on your destination.

Traveling West (towards Bush Road/Simpson Bay):

· If approaching from the Emancipation Monument roundabout or central Philipsburg, drivers will be unable to use the closed section of Walter Nisbeth Road.

· They should utilize Cannegieter Street heading west.

· Follow Cannegieter Street until reaching the intersection near the old Van Dorp/GEBE, where commuter can then continue towards Bush Road.

Key Details Road Closure:

Date and Time: April 3rd, 2025 from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Location: Walter Nisbeth Road between the Percy Labega Street intersection and the Tamarind Steeg intersection

Type of Closure: Full Road Closure

Detour: Cannegieter Street

This phase of the Asphalt Resurfacing Project underscores the ongoing commitment to maintaining and upgrading Sint Maarten’s road network infrastructure. Walter Nisbeth Road serves as a key artery, and these improvements are essential for supporting daily commutes and economic activity.

The patience and cooperation of the public are greatly appreciated as this important roadwork is carried out. Further updates regarding the project’s schedule and progress will be communicated as they become available. Please be reminded that Emergency vehicles have the right away. For more information please contact publicworks-vromi@sintmaartengov.org, or call us at 542-4292 ext 2390.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Asphalt-Resurfacing-Project-Advances-to-Walter-Nisbeth-Road;-Nightly-Closures-Required.aspx