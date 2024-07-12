ASSOCIATION: 15.000 books distributed to public schools in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Les Fruits de Mer association was a brilliant success with its 2023 book program, distributing 15.000 books to students and teachers in all public schools in Saint-Martin, from kindergarten to high school.

This annual program aims to create educational books on the nature, heritage and culture of the island, with free distribution. Jenn Yerkes, president of the association, is delighted with this major success. To date, the association has published more than 40 books suitable for all age groups, allowing children aged 3 to 18 to receive a different book each year. Mark Yokoyama, co-founder, emphasizes the importance of having a unique book for each grade level. The books include coloring books, activities, poetry, oral histories, all available in English and French and even Spanish and Dutch. The program has received very positive feedback from teachers, students and parents, with some ideas for new books coming from student and teacher suggestions. The program was supported by the Saint-Martin City Policy, the COM and the prefecture, the Educational City of Saint-Martin, the French Biodiversity Office, as well as private donations and help from volunteers. For 2024, Les Fruits de Mer is preparing new books covering more aspects of culture and heritage, with the ambition of reaching students and teachers on both sides of the island. _Vx

To support the program:

info@lesfruitsdemer.com

Info and free downloads:

www.lesfruitsdemer.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-15-000-livres-distribues-aux-ecoles-publiques-de-saint-martin/