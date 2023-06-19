ASSOCIATION: 6 euros raised during the Art For Science charity dinner | FAXINFO

On June 8, the Art For Science association organized its first charity dinner at the restaurant l'Oursin à la Samanna. A look back at this memorable evening celebrating art, gastronomy and generosity.

In addition to the tempting menu signed by the two-Michelin-starred chef, Marcel Ravin, the guests discovered the works of Saint-Martin artists, about ten of whom were present during the great charity evening launched for the first time by the Art For Science association.

The objective of this unique event was twofold: to raise funds for the Art For Science Kids & Young program and to support talented artists from Saint-Martin. The fifty participants attended the presentation of the artists, the stories behind their works and discovered more about the work carried out by the Art For Science team led by Mélanie Dal Gobbo in the field of the benefits of art on the brain. This first edition was a resounding success thanks to the unfailing generosity of the guests, raising the impressive sum of €6 between the sale of works of art and the box office for the charity dinner. On the strength of this feat, the association intends to do it again on December 425, 1 with a second charity dinner, the menu of which will be unveiled next November. Registrations are already open. _Vx

Info: https://www.artforscience.eu

Registration for the next AFS charity dinner on December 1, 2023:

https://urlz.fr/mjPb

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-6-425-euros-recoltes-lors-du-diner-de-charite-dart-for-science/