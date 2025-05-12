ASSOCIATION: A digital workshop to break the isolation of seniors | FAXINFO

A dozen seniors have just taken a decisive step towards digital inclusion. For three months, the workshop “Connecting Our Seniors”, carried by the ANIS Saint-Martin association, allowed them to discover and master the tools of everyday digital life.

For these participants, it was not simply a matter of learning to use the internet, but of regain autonomy in a world where many services are now dematerialized. Videoconferencing, email management, online appointment scheduling, administrative procedures… so many skills acquired in a friendly and stimulating atmosphere. The closing evening, marked by the delivery of certificates, illustrated the collective pride, in the presence of Martine Beldor, elected representative of the Collectivity, who came to salute this action in favor of social ties. Because beyond technical learning, it is the fight against isolation who is at stake.

In a society where not knowing how to navigate a screen can quickly become a factor of exclusion, this training, supported by the CGSS Guadeloupe and the Collectivité, restores confidence and dignity. ANIS Saint-Martin's approach is based on patience, listening, and the joy of learning together.

Building on the success of this first session, a new workshop will start on the 10th September 2025, with always personalized support. Proof that age is in no way an obstacle to connection, as long as we put the right tools into it… and a lot of humanity.

Info: +590 690 665893 or anis.sxm@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-un-atelier-numerique-pour-rompre-lisolement-des-seniors/