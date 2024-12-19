ASSOCIATION: A festive launch for the coloring book 1, 2, 3 St. Martin! | FAXINFO

The association Les Fruits de Mer invites you this Saturday, December 21, to the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans, to discover 1, 2, 3 St. Martin!, a new free coloring book that celebrates local wildlife while helping little ones learn to count.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the event offers festive activities for the whole family: decorating cookies and wooden ornaments in the shape of island animals. 1, 2, 3 St. Martin! associates the numbers 1, 2 and 3 with local land and sea animals, thus offering a fun and educational tool designed in collaboration with teachers. “It’s a great way for children to connect with the island’s natural heritage while having fun,” says Mark Yokoyama, co-founder of the association. Thanks to the support of the Vie Associative, the Politique de la ville and Delta Petroleum, the event is completely free. The book will also be distributed in local schools and can be downloaded for free from the website http://lesfruitsdemer.com. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-un-lancement-festif-pour-le-livre-de-coloriage-1-2-3-st-martin/