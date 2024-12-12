ASSOCIATION: A new space dedicated to learning and social cohesion | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, a promising new space dedicated to digital technology was inaugurated at 65 Lady Fish Street in Sandy Ground. This initiative, supported by the association Objectif Réussite “Aim For Success”, aims to promote learning, creativity and the development of all.

Shaniqua Hunt, Director of Objectif Réussite, emphasizes that this center is designed to offer young people and families the means to succeed: "We want to strengthen social cohesion and offer a better future to our community." Equipped with nine computers, a library and soon an overhead projector, this space becomes a true living center of opportunities.

This ambitious project would not have been possible without the invaluable support of Georges Julien Richardson and the SGOMI association, volunteers, and financial partners. The leaders of this intergenerational project proceeded to cut the symbolic ribbon in the presence of the sub-prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, Martine Beldor, president of the Community Life commission, and Helen Hunt, an emblematic figure of the territory.

Various workshops for all audiences, children, adults and seniors, will be organized there: digital learning, wellness workshops and cultural activities. The local police officers will also participate in the animation of certain sessions, helping to strengthen social ties. With this space, Sandy Ground is acquiring a solid anchor for its collective development, placing children and the community at the heart of its ambitions. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-un-nouvel-espace-dedie-a-lapprentissage-et-a-la-cohesion-sociale/