ASSOCIATION / ACS ZEPIN: A captivating journey to the heart of history and flavors | FAXINFO

On December 15, the ZEPIN Cultural and Sports Association organized the third edition of its “Meeting with history through leisure and culinary activities” at Emilio Park, a former sugar plantation.

Participants began with a visit to the Emilio Johan Wilson Museum, dedicated to this man committed to nature, followed by an immersion in the great historical periods of the island enriched with captivating anecdotes. Thrill seekers enjoyed the park's attractions, such as the zip line and the chairlift offering breathtaking views from Sentry Hill. The day ended in a friendly atmosphere thanks to the flavors of the Emilio restaurant and a raffle supported by sponsors Guavaberry Colombier Tradition, Villa Royale Restaurant, Pro & Cie and Rapido Print. This event, part of the Caravane de l'Histoire 2024, aims to promote local history and strengthen ties between residents.

Junior Rally

Another important event for the association: its first junior cultural and sports rally with students from the Roche gravée de Moho middle school in Quartier d'Orléans. On November 25, Step 1 began at Fort Louis in Marigot, where students solved historical puzzles and discovered the importance of this building for the defense of Marigot Bay. This stage was carried out in partnership with the Territorial Archives of Saint-Martin. Step 2, on December 11, took place at the Baie de l'embouchure, combining sports events inspired by games of yesteryear, compass orientation and mathematical conversions. Four teams participated, closing the event with a diploma ceremony and Yogart gift vouchers to enjoy ice cream with the family. Xavier Mirre-Minori, president of ACS ZEPIN, thanked the principal of the middle school, teachers, volunteers, partners and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin for their support in this project funded by the city contract. See you in 2025 for more adventures! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-acs-zepin-un-voyage-captivant-au-coeur-de-lhistoire-et-des-saveurs/