ASSOCIATION / ACS ZEPIN and the “Challenge Yourself! Fit Up!”: Who will win the Moai this year? | FAXINFO

Since last February, the ACS ZEPIN association breathes a new dynamic to the community life of Saint-Martin with its “Challenge Yourself! Fit Up!” program. Designed as a bridge between physical activity and cultural discovery, this project aims to raise awareness among young and old about the benefits of sport while rediscovering the history and heritage of the island in a fun way.

After Pilates sessions in February and two cultural hikes along the west coast in March and April, the association proposed at the end of April a jet ski getaway, combining adrenaline and memory transmission. These activities are just a taste of the flagship event of May : the Cultural and Sports Rally, scheduled for Sunday, May 18.

This fifth edition is already shaping up to be a great moment. Organized as part of the commemorations of the abolition of slavery, the rally will combine sports, puzzles and games through a journey steeped in the island's history. Open to everyone from the age of 8, the event brings together participants from all over the Caribbean, Europe, and Canada every year. Teams, composed of four people, will compete in a festive and committed atmosphere.

Thanks to the support of the Community, partners, and numerous retailers, ACS ZEPIN continues its mission: to mobilize around the values ​​of sport, culture, and memory. See you on May 18!

Information and registration: 0690 369 620

Facebook: ACS ZEPIN Saint Martin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-lacs-zepin-et-le-challenge-yourself-fit-up-qui-remportera-le-moai-cette-annee/