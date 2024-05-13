ASSOCIATION: ACS Zepin launches the 4th edition of the cultural and sports rally | FAXINFO

The Zepin Cultural and Sports Association awaits many of you on Sunday May 19, 2024 for the fourth edition of its cultural and sports rally which promises great moments of leisure and heritage and cultural discoveries of the island of Saint-Martin /Sint Maarten.

To participate in this event which has become essential over the years, the ACS Zepin invites the public to come with family, friends or a works council to experience the great adventure of the 4th cultural and sports rally which will be held next Sunday. Many challenges will await you for this day dedicated to conviviality and meetings around the richness of the territory. The teams will be made up of 2 to 4 people and many prizes will be up for grabs for competition enthusiasts. This 4th rally supported by the local association will consist of solving puzzles about the history of the island of Saint-Martin/Sint Maarten, from its discovery in 1493 to the present day. Each of the teams will play their role as detective by solving fun puzzles which will teach them more about our territory. To make the excitement even more thrilling, sporting activities based on games from yesteryear will also be coupled with this search for heritage information about Saint-Martin. Great initiative to discover the island from another angle, in joy and good humor, with a touch of competition! Riddles, sport, games, this is the perfect program to fully experience the 4th ACS Zepin cultural and sports rally. Building on its success, the rally requires prior registration (see information). Because as soon as it is finalized, the game will already begin for the participants… _VX

Info and registrations: +590 690 369 620

Facebook: ACS ZEPIN Saint Martin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-lacs-zepin-lance-la-4eme-edition-du-rallye-culturel-et-sportif/