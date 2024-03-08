ASSOCIATION: ALEFPA-Le Manteau charity evening this March 8 at La Terrasse | FAXINFO

As part of International Women's Rights Day, the ALEFPA-Le Manteau de Saint-Martin association is organizing its annual charity evening entitled "Fan d'elle" which will once again take place at the restaurant La Terrasse, in the West Indies Mall in Marigot this Friday from 19 p.m.

The ALEFPA-le Manteau de Saint-Martin association, led by Audrey Gil, intends, through this charity evening, to bring together the world of art and the voluntary sector. After last year's sold-out success, the charity evening promises to be generous and memorable with a varied program: silent auction (auction in which one bids higher by entering a higher amount than the previous one on a support paper associated with a specific work) on the artistic works produced by adults with autism from the Abri Montagnard care center in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. With the desire to put women in the spotlight, the ALEFPA-Le Manteau association has made the original and symbolic choice of creating a collection 'one day, one quote' which will be put on sale during the "Fan d" evening. 'She' this Friday evening. This collection is made up of 365 quotes from 365 different women who revolve around the association and its team.

Motivational phrase, positive wink, spiritual thought, the work published by ALEFPA-Le Manteau is a little gem which strengthens sorority and local solidarity more than ever. The evening will be punctuated by dance performances and musical entertainment, with the presence of DJ Patrice and DJ MasterX. There are already numerous reservations for this big evening with the 'Bohème Chic' dress code, don't delay in registering (see info) to enjoy the warm atmosphere of "Fan d'Elle" while contributing to the long life of the association ALEFPA-Le Manteau de Saint-Martin. _VX

Info: 0590 29 26 80 – 0690 38 27 81

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-soiree-caritative-de-lalefpa-le-manteau-ce-8-mars-a-la-terrasse/