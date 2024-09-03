ASSOCIATION: Back to school garage sale in Friar’s Bay | FAXINFO

The Garage Solidaire et Associatif Eco Supreme association is launching an event not to be missed this Saturday, September 7 from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m. in a private setting in Friar's Bay: the back-to-school yard sale.

This garage sale is the perfect opportunity to find unique treasures without breaking the bank: men's, women's and children's clothing, local jams, furniture, decorative objects, and many other finds await you at unbeatable prices. The organizing team wants to create a private sale atmosphere so that everyone can make exceptional discoveries without breaking the bank and actively participate in the growth of the association. With more than 20 exhibitors registered, the location fees will be donated to the Garage Solidaire et Associatif Eco Supreme, a young local association that supports people in difficulty by offering them car repair services at reduced prices. By taking part in this garage sale, the enthusiasm of which is already pushing the team to repeat the experience soon, you contribute directly to this great initiative while enjoying a day of discoveries, meetings and conviviality. Thanks to precise signage to welcome the many visitors to Friar's Bay, this event promises to be a highlight for the local community. _Vx

Info: Dominique 06 90 123 153

Favor carpooling

For a more ecological and friendly approach, the association strongly encourages visitors and exhibitors to carpool. It's a great way to reduce your carbon footprint while sharing a pleasant moment with your neighbors and friends.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-vide-grenier-de-la-rentree-a-friars-bay/