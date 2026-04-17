ASSOCIATION: Behind the scenes of the State with the Gendarmerie Cadets | FAXINFO

Wednesday, April 8, the Gendarmerie Cadets have traded their field uniforms for an immersion in the heart of the institutions. Heading to the prefecturewhere they were welcomed by the sub-prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau for an educational visit rich in exchanges.



As the morning progressed, the young people had discovered the central role of this administration in the functioning of the StateBudget, regulations, citizenship, immigration, internal security and communication: these are just some of the services presented by the agents themselves, who came to share their daily lives and missions.

A highlight of the visit, direct exchange with the sub-prefectWithout mincing words, she recounted her career path and answered the cadets’ questions, offering concrete insights into the responsibilities and demands of the civil service.

Beyond discovering different professions, this meeting allowed us to to give meaning to commitmentShe reminds us that the state is also built on a daily basis, thanks to women and men committed to working in the field, in Saint-Martin as in Saint-Barthélemy.

The national Gendarmerie Cadet program is fully aligned with this dynamic. More than just an introduction to security professions, it is a a genuine civic journeyThis initiative aims to strengthen ties between young people and institutions, while fostering a spirit of cohesion and a sense of duty. It’s a formative experience for these young volunteers, already oriented towards commitment and responsibility.





See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/association-cadets-de-gendarmerie-une-nouvelle-promotion-engagee-a-saint-martin/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-dans-les-coulisses-de-letat-avec-les-cadets-de-la-gendarmerie/