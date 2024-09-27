ASSOCIATION: Blue Week and Pink October in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

The Up Rising social center of the Sèm Ta Route association is offering two events linked to Blue Week for the elderly and Pink October, breast cancer screening awareness month.

Blue Week – Sip & Paint Workshop

On the occasion of Blue Week, which will take place from September 29 to October 5, 2024, the Up Rising social center team is organizing a Sip & Paint workshop on Wednesday, October 2, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the elders and children of the Quartier d'Orléans structure. This intergenerational painting workshop promises a wonderful moment of creativity and sharing where young and old can paint and chat together in a friendly way.

Pink October – Photo shoot

In order to mobilize everyone to raise awareness about breast cancer screening, the Up Rising social center invites the population to participate in a photo shoot dedicated to breast self-examination. Breast cancer, too often perceived as an exclusively female disease, also affects men. Whether you are a couple or single, breast cancer screening is everyone's business. Applications must be sent by September 28, 2024.

In addition, registrations are open for all the workshops offered by the structure: academic support, leisure center, Team Ado with discovery workshops, sewing workshop from 7 years old, do not hesitate to inquire with the team._Vx

Information and registration: 0590 87 75 53 – 0690 41 45 91 – contact@semtaroute.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-semaine-bleue-et-octobre-rose-a-quartier-dorleans/