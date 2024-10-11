ASSOCIATION: Children’s storytelling evening at the Amuseum Naturalis | FAXINFO

The Coffee and Soda Biscuits association is organizing a children's storytelling evening at the Amuseum Naturalis, at The Old House, Quartier d'Orléans this Saturday, October 12 from 17 p.m. to 19 p.m.

Under the stars and around a bonfire, storytellers Joselyne Arnell and Papa Umpo will transport young and old alike into captivating tales from elsewhere. Snacks and drinks will be available for sale to keep everyone in shape during this whimsical and imaginative evening. The event is free, ideal for children and families looking for a creative and fun outdoor activity. An unforgettable moment of sharing and discovery, where laughter and stories will light up the night. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-soiree-contes-pour-enfants-a-lamuseum-naturalis/