Association Clean Saint-Martin: a new major cleaning operation organized this Sunday, July 16 in Galisbay | FAXINFO

The Clean Saint-Martin Association is meeting all nature lovers this Sunday, July 16 from 8:30 a.m. for a new major cleaning operation in Galisbay, chemin des Douaniers.

This day placed under the sign of the preservation of the environment is accessible to all, including children. The meeting is fixed at 8:30 a.m. in Galisbay, behind the port area, at the level of the small customs road.

Provide water bottle, sneakers / closed shoes, sun protection (caps, sunscreen) and gloves (otherwise a set will be available on site).

There is no doubt that the many members of the Association will respond to the organizers' call on Sunday morning.

As usual, a glass of friendship will be offered to all nature defenders in Saint-Martin at the end of this new eco-citizen cleaning operation. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-clean-saint-martin-une-nouvelle-grande-operation-de-nettoyage-organisee-ce-dimanche-16-juillet-a-galisbay/