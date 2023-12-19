ASSOCIATION: Distribution of Christmas gifts to Saint-Martin children | FAXINFO

Lydia Lawrence and her association “A Light for the Islands” brought joy to many children in Quartier d’Orléans this Thursday, December 7, by distributing 172 gifts to the little ones at the Jean Anselme nursery school.

Dolls, stuffed animals, small cars, dinosaurs, the gifts offered by the association made these children happy as ever. For 5 years now, the association “A Light for the Islands” has regularly distributed school supplies to schools in Quartier d’Orléans and Sandy Ground. Every December, like Mother Christmas, Lydia leaves her adopted Savoie to return to her heartland in order to fully contribute to the magic of Christmas for the children of Saint-Martin, many of whom are not lucky enough to be able to be spoiled. The distribution this Thursday morning, full of emotions for Lydia, the amazed children, the director and the staff of the school, took place in the special presence of Luc Berthoud, mayor of La Motte-Servolex, where Lydia now resides. Lawrence. Luc Berthoud, accompanied by his future wife Sylvie, and Laure, journalist from Dauphiné Libéré, wanted to travel from the metropolis to live this beautiful human experience of distributing the gifts collected thanks to Lydia, whom he supports in each of her associative actions for Saint-Martin. For the little anecdote, Luc and Sylvie took advantage of their first visit to the territory of Saint-Martin to formalize their union, they will both leave married and happy, with a mess of beautiful memories including that of having made the joy of Saint-Martin children. The distribution of gifts on Thursday, December 7 continued at Sandy Ground at the Jérôme Beaupère school. In total, more than 500 Christmas gifts will have been distributed by Lydia Lawrence and her magical Christmas elves, gifts delivered free of charge by Air Caraibes, partner of the “A Light for the Islands” association. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-distribution-de-cadeaux-de-noel-aux-enfants-saint-martinois/