ASSOCIATION: Fanm Vayan continues its commitment to solidarity with the most vulnerable | FAXINFO

The association Fanm Vayan closed out the year 2025 with a new act of solidarity by organizing a meal distribution on December 31st, in the premises of the Red Cross. On this occasion, 40 meals were handed out to users in situations of extreme vulnerability, at lunchtime.



Eight volunteers mobilized to ensure the smooth running of this operation, primarily intended for homeless people as well as families facing social and economic difficultiesBeyond providing food aid, this distribution created a moment of exchange and presence, essential for maintaining the social link with audiences that are often isolated.

This initiative is a continuation of the actions carried out by the association throughout the year. The meal distributions organized by Fanm Vayan punctuate several key moments in the calendar, notably at the end of the year, at Easter, before July 14th and November 11thdemonstrating a regular and structured commitment.

Since 2012, the association has been increasing its field activities in support of solidarity. Recently, Fanm Vayan also distinguished itself through a Christmas gift distribution intended for children from several neighborhoods on the island, allowing more than sixty young people to experience a moment of joy and comfort thanks to the involvement of volunteers and the support of partners. This dual action is praised for its human impact and its consistent service to the most vulnerable. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-fanm-vayan-poursuit-son-engagement-solidaire-aupres-des-plus-fragiles/