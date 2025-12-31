ASSOCIATION: Fanm Vayan is there for the children of the island | FAXINFO

During this holiday season, the Fanm Vayan association has once again demonstrated its commitment to solidarity by organizing a distribution of gifts intended for children from several neighborhoods on the island. This action, carried out in a spirit of sharing and community, made it possible to offer much more than gifts: a true moment of joy and comfort to families often face difficult situations.

Thanks to the mobilization of its volunteers and in support of its partners, more than sixty children They received gifts in a warm and friendly atmosphere. The smiles exchanged, the laughter and the wonder testified to the importance of these moments, particularly at this Christmas time when paying attention to the youngest children takes on its full meaning.

Founded in 2012 and located in ConcordiaThe Fanm Vayan association continues, year after year, to carry out fieldwork focused on mutual aid and social connection. This distribution of gifts, in the premises of the Red CrossThis illustrates once again the association’s desire to sow hope and contribute to the well-being of the island’s children.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-fanm-vayan-au-rendez-vous-pour-les-enfants-de-lile/