ASSOCIATION: Festive atmosphere for the resumption of ACS ZEPIN activities | FAXINFO

The ZEPIN Cultural and Sports Association recently celebrated the resumption of its activities for 2025 with great fanfare. This event, organized on Friar's Bay beach from 16 p.m., brought together members, volunteers and curious onlookers in a friendly and festive atmosphere.

The day began with a retrospective of the key actions of 2024, followed by the presentation of the activities planned for the first half of 2025, with an emphasis on sporting challenges. A moment of sharing then took place around savory specialties, the friendship pot and a galette cooked in a wood fire, enjoyed facing a magnificent sunset. The energy of the day reached its peak thanks to the captivating performance of the percussion group KA Entrènou, which set the rhythm for a dance and song workshop. The entire beach came alive, even attracting walkers. To close this warm atmosphere, the “kings” and “queens” of the galette improvised a choreography to applause.

The ACS ZEPIN, always dynamic, is making an appointment for its next events

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-ambiance-festive-pour-la-reprise-des-activites-de-lacs-zepin/