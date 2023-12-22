ASSOCIATION: Free distribution of a new activity book Saturday morning | FAXINFO

This Saturday, December 23, the Les Fruits de Mer association invites you to the launch of the first “Incredibilia! Activity Book”, a new book of fun anecdotes and activities about local nature.

The event will be held tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d’Orléans. It will include cookie decorating and an art activity station. Children and adults will enjoy personalizing wooden decorations in the shapes of the fauna of Saint-Martin.

Free copies of the new Incredibilia! Activity Book and the original Incredibilia! will be distributed, to the delight of visitors. The new Incredibilia! Activity Book is in French and English, with 80 pages of amazing stories about the nature of St. Martin, mazes, word games, coloring, and creative writing activities. The association created the new book in response to requests from Saint-Martin educators to expand on the original Incredibilia! into a coloring and activity book. “On this island, we are surrounded by nature,” said author Jenn Yerkes. “And there are some really cool things to discover, like why a caterpillar would eat poison. And which bird has a comb built into its leg! » These incredible true nature stories are the perfect source of inspiration for the activities in the book, she adds. As we approach celebrating Christmas in the Antilles, this new book is ideal for immersing yourself in the natural and cultural heritage of Saint-Martin. In addition to the free distribution this Saturday morning in an always friendly and warm atmosphere, printed copies of Incredibilia! Activity Books will also be distributed to local schools as part of the 2023 book distribution program of the Les Fruits de Mer association. Incredibilia! Activity Book was produced with the support of Associative Life, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the National Agency for Territorial Cohesion. See you tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d’Orléans. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-distribution-gratuite-dun-nouveau-livre-dactivites-samedi-matin/