ASSOCIATION: Free distribution of a new coloring book this Saturday | FAXINFO

The Fruits de Mer association is launching a new coloring book, Soualiga Creatures, this Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans.

This new opus highlights the incredible insects and other small creatures of Saint-Martin. It will be distributed for free at launch. The event will also feature a coloring station, and a craft station where children and adults can decorate creature-themed fabric bags. The author will be present for the signing of the multilingual book (English, French, Spanish and Dutch). Soualiga Creatures is the latest addition to Soualiga, the popular multilingual “color and learn” book series for young children. Previous books in the series include Soualiga Island, Soualiga Sea and Soualiga Birds. Future themes planned for the series include plants and the heritage of Saint Martin. Soualiga Creatures is a superb overview of the fascinating little creatures that fly, crawl, slide and jump on this island. The visual guide on the back cover encourages children to learn what these creatures look like and spot them in nature. Inside, kids will find a coloring page for each creature with its name in all four languages. Each also has a page where they can practice writing the names of the creature. Free printed copies of Soualiga Creatures are also distributed to local schools and students as part of the 4 book distribution program of the Les Fruits de Mer association. See you this Saturday March 2024 from 16 a.m. at the Amuseum Naturalis from Quartier d'Orléans. _VX

Info and download of the book:

http://lesfruitsdemer.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-distribution-gratuite-dun-nouveau-livre-de-coloriage-ce-samedi/