ASSOCIATION: Gendarmerie cadets: a new class engaged in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Since last October, under the aegis of the gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, ten young people from the island have been volunteers within the association of gendarmerie cadets of Saint-Martin and discover the values ​​of commitment and civic-mindedness through field experiences.

A first experiment of the device had been launched in 2022 on the island, under the impetus of Guadeloupe. Due to lack of budget, this had then been abandoned.

In 2024, the installation of the gendarmerie command of SXM and SBH allowed the creation of this association under the 1901 law, chaired by Jean-Baptiste Monin, trainer and founder of theIT-Akademy, the first coding and cybersecurity school.

The Saint-Martin Gendarmerie Cadet Association, 103e from French territory, is aimed at young people aged 16 to 18, on the principle of volunteeringJean-Baptiste Monin clarifies: "It does not aim to train or recruit future gendarmes who, in this case, go to gendarmerie schools, but seeks to raise awareness among young people of the values ​​advocated by the Republic: commitment, public spirit, knowledge of State bodies”. The experiences in the field are therefore varied: discovery of the Prefecture, the Community, or even the courts and the Border Police (PAF).

In Saint-Martin, ten young people (six girls and four boys) inaugurated this very first promotion and experience, one Saturday per month, a day of immersion and learning. This Saturday in February was notably devoted to discovering how theOFAST (anti-narcotics office).

Although the primary goal is not to recruit future police officers, the experience can nevertheless to create vocations. Thus, after the inaugural experience of 2022, two young volunteers joined the gendarmerie school. An additional initiative to support local youth. _LA

