ASSOCIATION / Getting up early for a good cause: Rotary launches its solidarity walk | FAXINFO

Combining well-being and solidarity is the goal of Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset who is organizing, this Sunday, March 22nd, a large march open to all under the theme “Walking for healthAn early morning appointment, starting at 6am from the Galisbay car parkwhich promises a great mobilization around a worthwhile cause.

Suitable for all levels, parcours The route will cross Marigot and its surroundings, reaching the heights of Rambaud and La Savane, before continuing to the natural landscapes of Happy Bay and Friar’s Bay, and returning to Galisbay. An ideal opportunity to start the day differently, in a friendly and dynamic atmosphere.

Beyond the effort, it’s good the spirit of solidarity The most important point is that the funds raised will be entirely dedicated to community actions organized by the association in the area. For €15/$15, participants will receive a t-shirt, breakfast, and entertainment. Tickets are available at several locations in Marigot (Levi’s store and Change Express) as well as from club members. A simple, accessible, and worthwhile initiative that encourages everyone to get involved and make a difference. _Vx

Info: 06 90 61 97 99

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-se-lever-tot-pour-la-bonne-cause-le-rotary-lance-sa-marche-solidaire/