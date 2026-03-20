ASSOCIATION / Handysport: a 2026 edition focused on sharing | FAXINFO

Cheers of joy echoed through the Marigot sports hall last Saturday during the 5th edition of Handysport, organized by the Handynamique associationAn event that has become essential, which brought together 53 children with disabilities, stemming in particular from Sessad, CMP for both ULIS devices, next to twelve able-bodied children.

During the morning, the young participants were able to try out several disciplines, from basket , boxing, Through the badminton, Futsal or golf foot, a fun activity originating in England and accessible to all, which brings together all football lovers. The morning began with a dynamic warm-up with Astrid, from 22 Step by Step, followed by a Zumba session, before giving way to sports workshops led by 24 volunteers mobilized for the occasion.





A sporting and social event

Beyond the sporting activity, the event offered a a real moment of respite for families“Seeing children having fun for several hours and allowing parents to take a break is essential,” emphasizes Gilles Petit, vice-president of the association and technical advisor to the FFF in Saint-Martin. A friendly afternoon snack brought to a close this morning dedicated to inclusion.

Building on this success, the association, chaired by Aurélie Soucy, intends continue its commitment by developing new activities, particularly aimed at teenagers and high school students with disabilities, with sailing, coastal walking, and outdoor gymnastics. A project called “Handyscover”, conducted in partnership with the hospital and the Lil’hope associationshould also be developed so that diabetic children or depranocytes (hereditary genetic disease affecting red blood cells) can enjoy a sea outing. While awaiting these festivities, the next event is scheduled for early May with “Handysplash”on Galion beach. _Vx





A look back at the 2026 Handysport event in pictures: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1641981823649697

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-handysport-une-edition-2026-placee-sous-le-signe-du-partage/