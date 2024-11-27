ASSOCIATION – HEALTH: A week of mobilization to fight against HIV | FAXINFO

On the occasion of World HIV Day, celebrated on 1er December 2024, the AIDES Saint-Martin association and its partners are organizing a series of events to raise awareness among the population, promote screening and support those affected.

Thursday, November 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., two Sexual Health workshops mark the beginning of this mobilization. The first, intended for professionals and associative partners, is held in the AIDES premises. This interactive workshop aims to deepen knowledge on the prevention and modes of transmission of HIV. At the same time, in La Savane, AIDES, in partnership with the CAF and ALEFPA, runs workshops for women victims of violence. These meetings offer a space for discussion to strengthen their autonomy and awareness of sexual health. Friday November 29, an Open Day is organized from 9 a.m. in the AIDES premises, in collaboration with CEGIDD. Residents will be able to benefit from free and anonymous screenings for HIV and STIs, and ask their questions to the professionals present. A highlight is planned Monday, December 2 with a conference on HIV news at SXM and SBH, at 19 p.m. at the Grand Case Beach Club. Experts medical and associative organizations, including AIDES, SAFE and the Red Cross, will present new therapeutic advances and support systems. Through these initiatives, AIDES Saint-Martin reminds us that the fight against HIV is a collective responsibility. Awareness, screening and access to new therapies are essential to stem the epidemic and support those affected. _VX

Info: +590 690 68 91 50 – Email: apottier@aides.org

