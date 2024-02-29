ASSOCIATION – HEALTH: Enriching meeting on the nutrition of babies from zero to 3 years old | FAXINFO

On Saturday February 26, an inspiring meeting took place between health professionals and parents of babies at the Social Up Rising Center of the Sèm Ta Route association, based in Quartier d'Orléans.

This meeting was the ideal opportunity to address the crucial subject of nutrition and diet for toddlers. Dietitians, Océanne Roc and Martine Amacin, guided parents through the subtleties of infant nutrition. They did not fail to share with parents practical advice and valuable information for feeding their babies in a healthy and balanced way. Parents, eager for knowledge, shared their own experiences and feeding methods, allowing healthcare professionals to analyze and provide personalized recommendations. This initiative was made possible thanks to the support of the Social Up Rising Center, the Caisse d'Allocations Familiales de Guadeloupe et de Saint-Martin as well as the Prefecture via the city policy contract including the team of Quartier d'Orléans association welcomes the commitment to the health and well-being of families. A practical workshop on baby nutrition as well as individualized follow-up will be offered to parents who wish it. Dietitians will support them in developing and monitoring their child's nutritional plan. Details regarding this workshop will be communicated to interested participants. _VX

Info: +590 590 87 75 53

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-sante-rencontre-enrichissante-sur-la-nutrition-des-bebes-de-zero-a-3-ans/