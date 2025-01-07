ASSOCIATION / Karaoke for seniors: the friendly and committed meeting of January | FAXINFO

On Thursday, January 9, starting at 18 p.m., the Marigot Yacht Club will vibrate to the rhythm of the greatest musical classics during a Karaoke Party for Seniors, organized by the Friendly Upcycling association. More than a festive event, this evening embodies a strong commitment to the local community, combining conviviality and solidarity.

Under the leadership of DJ Jean-Louis, aka "Monsieur Karaoké", participants will revisit hits from the 60s to today in a warm atmosphere, orchestrated by Yolande and Fred, ambassadors of good humor. With a delicious dinner as a bonus, this event promises to be an unforgettable moment.

But the goal of this evening goes beyond simple entertainment: it aims to break the social isolation of seniors while supporting a local project with a promising future. Indeed, Friendly Upcycling aims to create a recycling center in Saint-Martin, a place dedicated to reducing waste, promoting upcycling and the solidarity economy. This project, which combines sustainable development and boosting local employment, is essential for the island. To participate in this musical evening on Thursday evening, a contribution of €40 per person is requested. A portion of the funds raised will be dedicated to the creation of this recycling center. Buses will be made available to transport seniors registered for this event where celebration and commitment will meet. _VX

Information and reservations: Yolande 06 90 25 29 20 – Fred 06 90 55 87 85

Fundraising link for the recycling center: https://urlr.me/KYQfxS

Friendly Upcycling, where every home can become a sanctuary of sustainability

The local association promotes upcycling and sustainable development through creative workshops, community projects and public events. The association recycles waste by transforming it into craft or artistic objects, thereby raising awareness of the importance of recycling. As a committed player in local events, it collaborates with companies to reduce the ecological footprint while improving the living environment and boosting the community.

