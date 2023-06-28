ASSOCIATION: Les Compagnons Bâtisseurs, dedicated to Saint-Martin for 5 years | FAXINFO

The Compagnons Bâtisseurs association has been working on the territory since 2018 to improve housing, the fight against unfit housing and the inclusion of the public. With more than 250 rehabilitation worksite interventions in local people's homes, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs intend to continue the actions, to the delight of the population.

The three areas of activity chosen by the Compagnons Bâtisseurs in 2023 are fully in line with the values ​​of solidarity and inclusion promoted by the association.

Like the framework and roofing integration workshop and site to help vulnerable families whose roofs were damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017, which in 3 years has made it possible to hire 25 young people in integration on contracts from 4 to 8 month. Or housing adaptation projects for the benefit of the elderly, with disabilities and modest resources, with the adaptation of water features to combat the risk of falling, the development of spaces to deal with disabilities and the expertise of an occupational therapist in the process thanks to an agreement with the Manioukani group. And finally, the neighborhood workshops located at Sandy Ground and Quartier d'Orléans, which offer a myriad of weekly collective activities revolving around DIY, self-rehabilitation renovation sites for the vulnerable population, loan of tools, job initiations and solidarity projects serving the general interest while creating social ties. The association's Bricobus inaugurated in July 2022 transforms the neighborhood workshop into a traveling version, to get closer to the population of Saint-Martin. The Compagnons Bâtisseurs do not stop there, the youth action program is about to be deployed to support young people who are far from opportunities to discover themselves and develop their power to act through a 6-month commitment to civic service. within the structure, mobility programs to other areas of intervention of the association or volunteering, unique human experience to live with the Compagnons Bâtisseurs. Since their presence on the territory, the latter are proud to have established solid partnerships with the associative and institutional actors of Saint-Martin and thank the loyalty and the unfailing support of the Collectivity, the Prefecture, the European Social Fund, the Family Allowance Fund of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, the Fondation de France, the Ministry of Overseas Territories, the Cité Éducative, the CGRR, the CGSS, the SEMSAMAR, SIKOA and the Bruneau Foundation. With around a hundred events in 2022 and numerous ongoing operations, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs can also be proud of the results for the first half of 2023: 5 young people in integration, 5 volunteers, 2 transfers to metropolitan France, 3 roof renovation sites, 5 adaptation projects, 8 supported self-rehabilitation projects to fight against poor housing, 3 solidarity projects and more than thirty events in neighborhood workshops. Long live the Compagnons Bâtisseurs of Saint-Martin! _Vx

Info: 0690 18 91 31 or 0690 43 11 11

cbstmartin@compagnonsbatisseurs.eu

Facebook: cbsaintmartin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-les-compagnons-batisseurs-devoues-a-saint-martin-depuis-5-ans/