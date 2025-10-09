ASSOCIATION: Migratory birds in the spotlight at the Amuseum Naturalis | FAXINFO

The Amuseum Naturalis, at The old house in Quartier d'Orléans, will host this Saturday, October 11, the Migratory Bird Festival, free, family-friendly event celebrating the richness of Saint-Martin's birdlife.

From 9 a.m. to noon, young and old alike can take part in fun activities, explore the museum's exhibitions and discover a brand new educational bookThe festival will indeed mark the launch of “Amuseum Around Me”, bilingual French-English coloring and observation book, designed to awaken children's curiosity about the nature of their island. Offered free of charge during the event thanks to the support of the State and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, the work is part of the educational series “Around Me”Created by the association SeafoodYoung visitors can use it on site at the coloring station, then take it home to continue their discovery.

In the program, many nature activities : educational games in the museum gardens, treasure hunt on housing, bird bingo or even “Caribbean Bird Detective” workshops. These activities invite families to observe local species and better understand their role in the island ecosystem. A special station will also be dedicated to the snails of Saint-Martin, essential links in the food chain for many migratory birds. Visitors will be able to discover their ecological importance and their close link with local biodiversity.

Supported by Delta Petroleum and City politics, this festival is part of the educational mission of the Amuseum Naturalis: to raise awareness of the nature and heritage of Saint-Martin through interactive experiences accessible to all. _Vx

Info: lesfruitsdemer.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-les-oiseaux-migrateurs-a-lhonneur-a-lamuseum-naturalis/