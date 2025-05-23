ASSOCIATION / Nature Fun Splash Day: A breath of fresh air for Sandy Ground families | FAXINFO

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 24, the association Nature is the Key (NTK) invites families to a day dedicated to play, water and nature, on the occasion of the Nature Festival.

The event, named Nature Fun Splash Day, will be held from 11 a.m. to 16 p.m. at NTK's premises, at 71A rue Principale in Sandy Ground, with a free program accessible to all.

Designed to bring together young and old around fun and educational activities, this day promises a moment of sharing and discovery in a friendly atmosphere. Children will enjoy supervised swimming, painting sessions, a bouncy castle, and sports activities, while others will learn about gardening. The goal is clear: to raise awareness about respecting the environment while having fun.

Supported by several institutional partners, including the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, the CAF of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin and the City Contract, this initiative is fully in line with an approach of social cohesion and collective well-being.

Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase on site. For more information, please contact the organizing team at 0690 13 35 94 or by email at ntkanimateur20@gmail.com. A wonderful opportunity to celebrate nature with family, in the heart of Sandy Ground. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-nature-fun-splash-day-une-bouffee-dair-frais-pour-les-familles-de-sandy-ground/