ASSOCIATION / Oyster Pond: Cultural hike and flavors of yesteryear with ACS ZEPIN | FAXINFO

The 22 last February, the ZEPIN Cultural and Sports Association proposed a guided cultural hike in the district ofOyster pondAn outing that brought together a large audience, with participants also coming from neighbouring islands, curious to (re)discover this site steeped in history.

Along the way, the walkers embarked on a time travelThe association’s volunteers mentioned the evolution of the landscape before and after natural disasters which have left their mark on the sector. Local flora and fauna were also showcased, with a focus on the passage of whales hump at this time of year. Participants were also able to learn more about the border delimitation and on several anecdotes related to this iconic place.

The morning ended in a friendly atmosphere around a Breakfast Inspired by the traditional breakfast of our ancestors before heading out to work at dawn, the event featured local produce, Caribbean flavors, and a final quiz with prizes, all of which were well-received by the participants. The association thanks the producers and farmers of Quartier d’Orléans for their contributions, as well as the dedicated volunteers.



Djembe drumming and heritage are on the agenda for upcoming outings.

As part of its “Stay healthy! Take your adventure sport activity with ACS ZEPIN!” initiative, supported by the local authority, the association is already announcing its upcoming events: an introduction to djembe March 29th and a visiting historical sites on the west coast April 19th. Registration is open, subject to availability. _Vx

Information: 0690 36 96 20

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-oyster-pond-randonnee-culturelle-et-saveurs-dantan-avec-lacs-zepin/