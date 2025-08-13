ASSOCIATION / Quartier d’Orléans: rebuilding more than just walls | FAXINFO

They often work in the shadows, yet their impact is tangible. Orleans district, Companion Builders pursue their mission of general interest : supporting people in situations of great vulnerability through housing rehabilitation or adaptation projects. To acknowledge this local work, the 2nd Vice-President of the Community, Bernadette Davis, went on the spot at the invitation of the association.

Adaptation project to regain autonomy

The first site visited is located on rue de Saint-Georges, at Mr. Flanders's. Stroke victim in 2023, today greatly diminished, he lives in a part of the family house without electricity, supported by his brother. This is the Community Family Solidarity Center here oriented this case to the Companions. Thanks to their expertise, the bathroom is being transformed: removal of steps, walk-in shower, non-slip floor, widening of the corridor for facilitate wheelchair movement. “It will be more practical for him on a daily basis,” explains a member of the team. The project is expected to last around eight days. Noting the absence of cyclone protections, the CB team also integrated this necessity into the program intervention.

Improving without being able to rehouse: a complex case

Further along, on Lamigot Street, the association deals with another form of emergency. Mr. Brown, originally from Saint Kitts, lives alone in a small room without water or electricityWithout a residence permit or income, he is community supported du Symphorien Integration Center (CSI), led by Marie-Paule Rousseau. In this home made available by Mr. Brown's former owner, the roof is being repaired, sanitary facilities will be created as well as the installation of a rainwater recovery tank, and an outdoor kitchen will be added so that the single living room can be optimized.

Interventions where no one else can act

“This type of intervention (for people without right or title (editor's note) is rare, but essential, because We are the only ones who can work in these lawless conditions.”, explains Hubert, socio-professional facilitator within the association. Lacking resources (human, financial and technical), the association will nevertheless carry out this ten-day project which will also enable the accommodation to be equipped with shelves made on the technical platform of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs, in an approach of solidarity project.

A field action welcomed by the Community

For Bernadette Davis, this immersion in the field was essential: “We must take action. We have inherited a burden for 18 years (Article 74, when Saint-Martin became an overseas collectivity in 2007 (editor’s note), and even if we can’t solve everything in five years, we’re doing our part.” The elected official wanted to thank the Compagnons Bâtisseurs for their responsiveness, their professionalism and their ability to intervene where others cannot. She also recalled the importance of synergies between the Community and the actors on the ground. These projects, beyond improving housing, are also levers for integration, restored dignity and social ties.. _Vx

