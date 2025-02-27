ASSOCIATION: Retro atmosphere for the 6th edition of “Fan d’Elle” | FAXINFO

The association ALEFPA – The Mantle of Saint Martin invites you to celebrate the International Women's Day with the 6th edition of its charity evening “Fan d’Elle”, Saturday March 8 at 19 p.m., at Coco Beach in Orient Bay. Following the success of previous editions, this event, which is part of the association's mission to support women, is returning in a new and festive dinner format. karaoke live.

This year, the enchanting setting of the Coco Beach of Orient Bay will host this evening dedicated to sharing, music and conviviality. A return to the 70s and 80s was chosen to honor the women of the territory with an atmosphere live karaoke where everyone can sing and relive the greatest hits of these legendary decades.

On stage, talented artists will deliver unforgettable performances to thrill the audience. King Timo & Kasion Band will transport the guests with their energy and their sounds of Soca, Reggae, Zouk, Kompa, while DJ Shawty will raise the atmosphere until the end of the night. Audrey Gil, director of ALEFPA – Le Manteau de Saint-Martin, underlines the importance of this event which, year after year, brings the community together around values ​​of solidarity and commitment. The places being limited, it is strongly recommended to book without delay to support this noble cause (40€/person, meal included). The “Fan d'elle” evening promises an unforgettable immersion in the spirit of the disco and funk years (dress code required), where the sorority and the pleasure of singing together will be the key words. _Vx

Information and reservations: 05 90 29 26 80 – 06 90 666 223

