ASSOCIATION: Second garage sale in Friar’s Bay this Sunday | FAXINFO

After the success of the back-to-school edition, the Garage Solidaire et Associatif Eco Supreme association is organizing a new edition of its garage sale this Sunday, October 6 from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m. in Friar's Bay in a magnificent private garden.

This edition will be special, it will mark the first anniversary of the local association. As a reminder, the Garage Solidaire et Associatif Eco Supreme works to offer repair, maintenance, rental and sale services for vehicles at reduced prices to all its members and people in difficulty, allowing them to remain mobile and independent. By participating in this event open to exchanges, meetings, solidarity and good deals, you contribute directly to this solidarity mission. Whether you come to exhibit or to rummage, you will be in the right place to get rid of your objects, find treasures at knockdown prices and satisfy your taste buds thanks to the catering provided on site. On the menu, marinated barbecue chicken and snacks at low prices, prepared by the team of committed volunteers. The funds raised through stand reservations and catering will be donated to the association to continue supporting those in need. Precise signage will be put in place to facilitate access, and the organization encourages carpooling to reduce the ecological footprint and promote conviviality. See you this October 6 from 8 a.m. for a solidarity and festive day at Friar's Bay. _Vx

Information and stand reservations:

Dominique 06 90 123 153

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-deuxieme-vide-grenier-a-friars-bay-ce-dimanche/