ASSOCIATION: Sem Ta Route closes its week of workshops in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

As part of the AVS week from June 19 to 23, the Up Rising social center of the Sem Ta Route association in Quartier d'Orléans offers many workshops to the population, the last two of which will take place this Friday, June 23. .

Located at the Résidence Palmeraies in Quartier d'Orléans, the Up Rising social center is involved on a daily basis to offer the inhabitants of the district original and fun activities.

This week of the AVS is an opportunity to better discover the work of the associative team and the missions carried out by the social center with the focus on social and intergenerational diversity. The program of the week was rich and varied: relaxation workshop for the public from 10 years old, free workshop of life-saving gestures with the firefighters of Saint-Martin which met with great success, or the Maré Tét workshop to master the art of tying a scarf on his head.

This Friday, June 23 will mark the last day of activities. From 16:05 p.m. until 17:35 p.m., chef Héya, assisted by a young CAP graduate, will lead the pastry workshop in front of an audience of college students for a symbolic price of one euro. A dance fitness session will be held from 18 p.m. to 19 p.m. with Sarina for adults who must bring sneakers, appropriate clothing and a water bottle (€2,50 for members and €5 for non-members). -members). In partnership with the CAF, the prefecture, the Collectivity and the Federation of living spaces and social centers of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, the association Sem Ta Route, under the direction of Laïla Freedom Agnès, invites the population to share a friendly moment conducive to exchanges and self-expression._Vx

Info and registration: 05 90 87 75 53 or06 90 41 45 91 (Whatsapp)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-sem-ta-route-cloture-sa-semaine-dateliers-a-quartier-dorleans/