ASSOCIATION: Sem Ta Route pays tribute to the mothers of Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the mothers of Quartier d'Orléans had an appointment at the Rising-up social center of the Sèm Ta Route association this Saturday, June 3 at 15 p.m. for a surprise destination.

Embarked on a bus, the seven mothers were taken to Grand-Case where they received a warm welcome from the Daniel Griffith house on the beach. They were then received by Sarina who offered them a 1h15 session of yoga relaxation in this ideal setting. At the end of this well-being session, some of the mothers dived excitedly into the sea. On a space set up for them on the sand, the participants chatted among themselves for about twenty minutes over a refreshment. They did not fail to thank the Sèm Ta Route team for this afternoon of relaxation before leaving with gifts around 17:30 p.m. Congratulations to the association for this beautiful event dedicated to mothers who will remember the importance of taking time for themselves. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-sem-ta-route-rend-hommage-aux-mamans-de-quartier-dorleans/